Skip to Content
News

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offering discounted tickets to Colorado residents

KRDO
By
Published 3:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United State Olympic and Paralympic Museum is offering Colorado residents a big discount on admission, on Saturdays, for the next two months.

From now until the end of September, admission for Colorado residents on Saturdays after 3 p.m. is only $5 with a Colorado ID. Out-of-state visitors can also enjoy the museum for the discounted price of $10 per ticket if they are accompanied by a Colorado resident.

Tickets are typically $24.95 for adults and 14.95 for children.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit usopm.org.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content