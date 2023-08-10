U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offering discounted tickets to Colorado residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United State Olympic and Paralympic Museum is offering Colorado residents a big discount on admission, on Saturdays, for the next two months.

From now until the end of September, admission for Colorado residents on Saturdays after 3 p.m. is only $5 with a Colorado ID. Out-of-state visitors can also enjoy the museum for the discounted price of $10 per ticket if they are accompanied by a Colorado resident.

Tickets are typically $24.95 for adults and 14.95 for children.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit usopm.org.