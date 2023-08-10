Two teens injured after shooting inside library, 3 other teens in custody

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two teens were shot inside the Bordeaux library and three others were later taken into custody on Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say five teens entered the library. Three later went into the bathroom as two stood outside as possible lookouts, according to police.

Shots were fired inside the bathroom, a 16-year-old was shot in the foot and a 14 year was shot in the groin, according to police. The 16-year-old ran from the library and was later found on Clarksville Pike, while the 14-year-old, who also had a gun, remained in the bathroom.

One teen was detained in a nearby neighborhood, according to police. The two other teens were taken into custody a short time later. Only one gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Both teens injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

