Trump campaign, in shot at DeSantis effort, warns state GOPs against super PAC activities

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign is seeking to blunt the efforts of a super PAC supporting rival Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign by sending a letter to all state Republican parties arguing that they cannot work with a super PAC as if it is representing a candidate. David Warrington, an attorney for Trump’s 2024 campaign, contends in the letter — sent on Thursday — that a super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, should not be allowed to undertake traditional campaign activities that directly benefit a candidate or “act as de facto campaign arms.” The letter is the latest example of the efforts by Trump, the early frontrunner in the crowded GOP primary, to use his influence across state Republican parties to solidify his position.

