Texas judge says no quick ruling expected over GOP efforts to toss 2022 election losses near Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Following closing arguments in the first of multiple legal challenges to local election results in Harris County, Texas, a visiting judge said the decision on whether to overturn the outcome based on alleged irregularities is weeks away. The Houston Chronicle reports that during the two-week trial, no Republican voters came forward to testify that they were unable to cast a ballot. State District Judge David Peeples said following closing arguments Thursday that he did not expect to issue a ruling for weeks. The closing arguments came after seven days of questioning witnesses over the contested judicial race, which was won by Democrat Tamika Craft with a margin of 2,743 votes out of more than 1 million cast.

