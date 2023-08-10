Teens face felony charges for alleged robbery and assault at Pueblo West convenience store

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says two teen girls are facing felony charges after they were identified as the suspects in a Thursday morning robbery and assault of an employee at a Pueblo West convenience store.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to the Loaf 'N Jug at 136 S. Purcell Blvd. just after midnight on Thursday morning. An employee said two girls attempted to leave the store with a case of beer they didn't pay for, but the door was locked. The girl with the beer bumped into the locked door and dropped it.

The employee said that's when he approached the girls and one of them hit him in the face with a wine bottle. He was left with a laceration on his face. The girls left in an unknown vehicle, the PCSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were able to quickly identify the suspects as a 15 and 16-year-old. Due to their status as minors, they will not be identified.

The teens are expected to face charges of aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, and criminal mischief, the PCSO said.