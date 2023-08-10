Skip to Content
Stabbing investigation in Stratmoor Hills area Thursday evening

Published 5:27 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) responded to a call about an injured man in an area along B-street, in the Stratmoor Hills area.

When deputies arrived on scene they determined the man was the victim of a stabbing and along with fire crews, provided him with medical attention. The man was then transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Information is limited at this time and an investigation into the incident is underway.

