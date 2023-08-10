South Jersey pickleball family helps member fighting cancer

By Beccah Hendrickson

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — A group of friends who met playing pickleball in South Jersey is going above and beyond for one of their own.

Debbie Manfre is one of the founding members of the group that plays the growing sport every day at James Atkinson Memorial Park. Though, she hasn’t been able to go all summer as her husband, Jay, fights blood cancer.

So the group, who calls themselves more like a family, has been stepping up in a big way.

“It’s like being a kid again. It’s like you’re 12 years old and you don’t have a care in the world, and you’re out there just playing with your friends,” said Debbie.

Her friends have raised thousands of dollars for her husband’s cancer fight, helping the couple buy and build a gazebo for their backyard so Jay can sit outside. They are also raising money through bracelet sales that say “Team Jay #33.”

“Why 33? Because it’s my husband’s high school football number,” explained Debbie.

One of the people running the pickleball team is Pat Brooks.

“It’s fun, engaging, it’s fast, and the friends. The people that I’m meeting, it’s just been a blessing for me. I lost my husband and it’s just been the answer to everything,” she said.

She plays every day with her friends and wanted to support Debbie as she’s been away from the court.

“When you’re down and out you just need someone behind you, supporting you,” she said.

The kind acts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“Everybody who has done something for us isn’t doing it because we need it, they’re doing it because they want to help out in some way,” said Debbie, who added she just got another check from the group on Tuesday.

She says the love has been lifting her up through a difficult time.

“What I love about my husband is that he makes me laugh every day,” she said. “I try to be strong for him and positive, which everybody tells me I have to be, but sometimes it’s heartbreaking.”

Though, because of the pickleball friends she met, who quickly became more like family, she knows they’re not fighting alone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.