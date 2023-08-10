Shortage in Universal Pre-K Program funding leaves some low-income families without options

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Some families looking to get free full-day pre-school for their children through the state's new universal pre-k program have so far been met with confusion and frustration.

Some have struggled to even get their children enrolled in a school, while others are now without crucial funding they thought would be there to cover a full day's worth of schooling.

Two mothers who just navigated the process said it was complicated and stressful.

"My general experience was, nobody really knew what was going on," Beth Deal said.

"Lot of lack of information, lack of communication, no one to contact," Kim Valdez said.

The state says the Universal Pre-K Program has successfully placed about 90 percent of the nearly 44,000 eligible four-year-olds in the state. This is a 40 percent increase from last year.

Thousands of families were sent a letter a few weeks ago saying that due to limited funding, full-day care could no longer be promised.

"This is a half-day universal preschool program. That's what the voters approved," said Gov. Polis.

Polis has said that his goal is to bump the 15 hours that currently guaranteed to 18 hours by the end of his term.