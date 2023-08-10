‘Rust’ movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed pleads not guilty, trial set for December 6

By Taylor Romine and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Rust” film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in relation to the fatal shooting of the movie’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, court documents filed Wednesday and obtained by CNN show.

Gutierrez Reed was charged with tampering with evidence in June, in addition to two counts of involuntary manslaughter filed earlier this year.

CNN has reached out to Gutierrez Reed’s attorney for comment.

The trial is scheduled to start December 6 and last through December 15 with jury selection to occur on December 5, an amended trial scheduling order filed Wednesday says.

The trial date being set comes after a New Mexico judge denied a motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge filed by Jason Bowles, Gutierrez Reed’s attorney, earlier this month.

Production on the western, starring Alec Baldwin, came to a halt in 2021 when Hutchins was fatally shot after a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live round of ammunition during rehearsal.

Director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

Prosecutors announced in April they were dismissing involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin, citing new evidence that came to the attention of investigators indicating the gun in the shooting had been modified, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN at the time.

