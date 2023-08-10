Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The lawyer of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan says he was allowed a brief visit by his wife at the high-security prison in eastern Punjab province where he is being held. It was the first time Bushra Bibi saw her husband since the 70-year-old opposition leader was convicted by an Islamabad court over the weekend. Khan was sentenced to three years for concealing assets from selling state gifts he received while in power. Bibi, a spiritual healer from a deeply conservative family, is facing separate charges with Khan for accepting the gift of land in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon. Khan’s lawyer says Thursday’s visit lasted just over half an hour.

