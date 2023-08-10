Northern Ireland’s top police officer apologizes for ‘industrial scale’ data breach

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s top police officer has apologized for what he described as an “industrial scale” data breach, in which the personal information of more than 10,000 officers and staff was released to the public. The breach is particularly sensitive given the delicate security situation in Northern Ireland, which is still trying to overcome decades of sectarian violence known as “The Troubles.” Twenty-five years after a peace agreement that largely ended the violence, many police officers continue to shield their identities because of continuing threats from dissident elements of the republican and unionist communities.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.