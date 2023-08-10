New Brighton Middle School to resume classes after bomb threat

By Leslie Duarte

CAPITOLA, California (KSBW) — After a bomb threat at New Brighton Middle School shut down the first day of school, Superintendent Scott Turnbull said classes will resume Thursday morning with a late start at 9:30 a.m. With the campus opening up at 9:15 a.m. and students

According to the school, they will have additional counselors on site to help students navigate through incidents.

“We just want to get back to as much normalcy as possible, but we also want to support students. We have a great counseling staff, so whenever we do come back, there will be plenty of support. I really just want to make sure that the campus is safe,” Turnbull said.

Turnbull said law enforcement swept the campus and deemed the school safe for students to return to school.

As far as the investigation goes, the Capitola Police Department said they are still investigating the incident and are looking into who the caller was. They did not release any more details on the incident.

