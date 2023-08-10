Man cited for animal neglect after dog dies in triple-digit heat during Phoenix hike

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been cited for animal neglect after his dog died from heat-related issues while on a hike in north Phoenix. Phoenix police didn’t immediately release the name of the 29-year-old man, but say he was “issued a citation in lieu of detention” for neglect of animals. They say the man called 911 around 11 a.m. Wednesday to say that he and his two dogs were experiencing heat-related issues on the Piestewa Peak mountain trail. Phoenix Fire Department crews located the hiker and say one of the man’s dogs was dead at the scene. Police say the other dog was in heat distress but survived the hike in triple-digit weather.

