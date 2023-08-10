Investigators say miscommunication between pilots caused United plane to drop near ocean’s surface
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
Federal investigators say that miscommunication between pilots led to a United Airlines plane diving within 748 feet of the ocean’s surface shortly after takeoff from Hawaii in December. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday in a final report that the crew failed to manage the plane’s path, airspeed and nose direction after the mix-up between the captain and co-pilot. No one was injured in the Dec. 18 incident. The NTSB said has United changed part of its pilot training.