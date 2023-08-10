Florida education commissioner skips forum on criticized Black history standards

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lawmakers, teachers, school board members and parents crowded into a South Florida church for a forum on Florida’s new standards for teaching Black history. The standards have drawn harsh criticism for requiring teachers to instruct middle-school students that enslaved people gained skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.” Organizers say Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, the man responsible for overseeing the standards, had previously RSVPed but then didn’t show up. Diaz, a former area high school teacher, says he was instead visiting schools Thursday that had their first day of the school year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.