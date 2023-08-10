Emmy Awards move to January, placing them firmly in Hollywood’s awards season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards have a new date — one that places them directly in Hollywood’s awards season for a change. Fox announced Thursday that the Emmys will air Jan. 15 from the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. The show will air on the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. The ceremony will happen roughly four months later than originally planned. The Emmys traditionally air in September, a slot that once heralded the upcoming fall television season. But that timing dates back to when broadcast television dominated, no longer the case thanks to cable television and the rise of streaming services. No host has been announced for the ceremony.