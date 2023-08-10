Connecticut school district lost more than $6 million in cyber attack, so far gotten about half back

NEW HAVEN (AP) — Officials in the city of New Haven, Connecticut say more than $6 million was stolen from the public school system in multiple cyberattacks earlier this summer. Mayor Justin Elicker said Thursday the FBI is investigating and has so far managed to recoup about half of the money. More of the funds have been frozen. He said the thefts occurred in June and involved hackers impersonating the city’s chief operating officer and private vendors in emails. They came to light after a school bus company raised questions about why it hadn’t yet been paid. No arrests have yet been made.

