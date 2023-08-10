Community mourns loss of ‘incredible teammate,’ 10th grader Landon Borque

By Annie Gimbel

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — A community is in mourning after Heritage High School student Landon Bourque was struck and killed by a car half a mile away from campus.

The 15-year-old was riding his bike to early morning football practice on the first day of school when he was hit. It happened August 9, along Independence Parkway near Roach Middle School. The time was 5:30 a.m., before school zone speeds were in effect.

Police said the driver of the car that hit Bourque stopped and tried to help. The driver isn’t currently facing accusations of any offense, but police are evaluating his speed at the time of the crash.

As the investigation continues, so too does the sense of sadness for many who knew the teen.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Landon. He was an extremely hard-working young man and incredible teammate who didn’t care about the spotlight and always strived to help the Coyotes have success,” Heritage Football Coach Kenneth Gilchrist shared. “His dedication and unselfishness made everyone better around him and we will remember him as the young man who always had a smile on his face.”

Not far from the flashing pedestrian crosswalk where Bourque was fatally injured, community members came to pay their respects.

“That’s somebody’s child who passed away, and it’s just so sad,” shared Leticia Hernández of McKinney. “He still had a lot of life ahead of him. A whole bunch of life ahead of him.”

