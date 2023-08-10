Canon City woman wanted by Florence PD for crimes against at-risk adult

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Florence Police Dept. is attempting to locate 54-year-old Sheri Ann McKinney on a felony warrant for identity theft, crimes against an at-risk adult, forgery, and criminal impersonation.

Police say she is alleged to have committed these crimes while working as a home care professional at the home of an elderly Florence resident.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Florence Police Dept.