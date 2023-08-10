Skip to Content
News

Canon City woman wanted by Florence PD for crimes against at-risk adult

FPD
By
New
Published 10:28 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Florence Police Dept. is attempting to locate 54-year-old Sheri Ann McKinney on a felony warrant for identity theft, crimes against an at-risk adult, forgery, and criminal impersonation.

Police say she is alleged to have committed these crimes while working as a home care professional at the home of an elderly Florence resident.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Florence Police Dept.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content