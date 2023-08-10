British man among at least 5 people killed in a week of violent protests in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A British man has been killed amid violent protests in the South African city of Cape Town after the vehicle he was riding in drove into the midst of some of the unrest. South African police said the 40-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and was shot in the head. Two other passengers and an infant were also in the vehicle. The protests in South Africa’s second-largest city began last week after a strike was called by minibus taxi drivers. The ongoing strike has had a devastating impact, with nearly half a million children missing school and tens of thousands struggling to get to work.

