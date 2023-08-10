Body cam footage released in Rudy’s Bar-B-Q shooting

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico State Police released body camera footage of a shooting involving Albuquerque and State police at a Rudy’s Bar-B-Q parking lot in northeast Albuquerque on June 16.

The footage reveals the aftermath of the shooting, which led to the arrest of 25-year-old Emilio Mirabal.

According to investigators, two people were struck by gunshots fired by Mirabal, while sitting inside of their vehicle, moments before he was handcuffed and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to police, both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. State police has taken over the investigation.

Aggravated Battery x2 Aggravated Assault on Police Officer Felon in Possession of a Firearm Shooting at or from a motor vehicle Shooting at a dwelling or occupied building Criminal Damage to property Negligent use of a deadly weapon

