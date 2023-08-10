Bodies pile up without burials in Sudan’s capital, marooned by a relentless conflict

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Nearly four months of violent street battles between the Sudanese Army and a powerful paramilitary group have made funerals a near impossibility, particularly in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum. Residents and local medical groups say corpses lie rotting in the capital’s streets, marooned by a conflict that shows few signs of easing. In June, the health minister said more than 3,000 people had been killed since the outbreak of fighting in mid-April, but the toll is believed to be far higher. Many civilians in Khartoum were killed in crossfire. Others died because they were unable to access basic medicine, while some reportedly starved to death, imprisoned by the gun battles that raged outside.

By JACK JEFFERY and ASHRAF IDRIS Associated Press

