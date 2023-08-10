After pounding South Korea with rains and winds, storm Khanun weakens as it blows into North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Flights and trains resumed and power was mostly restored after a tropical storm blew through South Korea, which was preparing a pop concert for 40,000 Scouts whose global Jamboree was disrupted by the weather. Much of Khanun’s damage was concentrated in the country’s southern and eastern regions, where some places had 16 inches of rain. Khanun had weakened by the time it arrived in the Seoul area Thursday night, and it blew into North Korea early Friday as a tropical depression. Later Friday, a K-pop concert was planned as the closing event of the World Scout Jamboree.

