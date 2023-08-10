A seasoned guide and 2 clients in their 60s perished on treacherous ridge in Scottish Highlands
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British media say a seasoned mountain guide and two clients in their 60s were roped together when they died traversing a treacherous Scottish Highlands ridge. Dave Fowler was head of the West Coast Mountain Guides and he was leading a man and woman across one of the narrowest ridge crests in Britain on Saturday. The group failed to return by nightfall and searchers found their bodies the next day. No details have been released on where along the ridge they were found or what might have happened. They were trekking on Aonach Eagach, which is an extremely narrow crest marked by series of steep rocky pitches and intimidating pinnacles with precipitous drops.