A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal

Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, part of a possible deal over billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly. Those identified include Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in 2015; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist, whose case came to light in 2021; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, who was arrested in 2018.

By The Associated Press

