6 Western nations demand Russia return two regions it took from neighboring Georgia 15 years ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Six Western nations marked the 15th anniversary of Russia’s takeover of 20% of Georgia’s territory by demanding that Moscow return the South Ossetia and Abkhazia regions. A joint statement Thursday by the six members of the U.N. Security Council — the United States, United Kingdom, France, Albania, Japan and Malta — said Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008 “marked a more aggressive trend” in its policy toward its neighbors, something being witnessed today in Ukraine. The statement followed closed council consultations on Georgia. It says the six countries “are resolute” in reaffirming Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity “within its internationally recognized borders.” In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia.

