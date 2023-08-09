Why state polls this Saturday are pivotal to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar’s rule

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — In the past two weeks, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has zig-zagged across the country on an election campaign that pitched the appeal of political stability and his concept of a progressive government. Just nine months into power, his nascent government faces its first test of popularity in pivotal state elections this Saturday against an influential, ethnic Malay, Islamist opposition. The polls are widely viewed as an early referendum both for Anwar’s leadership and also the strength of Islamists after a divisive general election in November. The outcome of the state polls could influence the direction of national politics and the country’s stability.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.