Visitors discouraged to travel to Maui, emergency proclamation extended

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — The emergency proclamation issued on Tuesday has now been extended to all Hawaii counties, as officials now aim to discourage all non-essential travel to Maui. The extended order also mobilizes all affected state agencies to assist with evacuations.

“This is an unprecedented disaster as an indirect result of Hurricane Dora passing just south of our islands,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is acting on behalf of Gov. Josh Green. “It is truly devastating and my heart goes out to the residents of Maui and all those impacted.”

Luke said despite the disaster unfolding on Maui, visitors with current and planned trips to the island have continued to arrive. The extended proclamation is necessary to discourage travelers and prioritize resources for Maui residents in need, Luke said.

The proclamation also encourages visitors in West Maui to leave as soon as possible.

The state of emergency issued on Tuesday activated the National Guard and authorized appropriate actions by the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) and the Administrator of Emergency Management, as well as the expenditure of state general revenue funds for relief.

FEMA funds were also approved for disaster aid earlier on Wednesday.

Green has been fully briefed on the situation.

“Lieutenant Governor Luke has my full support,” Green said on Tuesday. “My thoughts are with the residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Dora,” he said.

