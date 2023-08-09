Skip to Content
Trinidad man guilty of attempted sexual assault on a child after driving 100+ miles to meet a minor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Las Animas County man was found guilty on charges related to sexually assaulting a child after being caught by the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit

In January 2023, CSPD's ICAC Task Force started an undercover investigation into subjects who lure and exploit children online.

Through the undercover operation, ICAC arrested 31-year-old Aaron Thompson after he drove from Trinidad to Colorado Springs to meet a minor for sex.

On Aug. 3, a jury found Thompson guilty on the charges of Conspiracy to commit Sexual Assault on a Child and Attempt to commit Sexual Assault on a Child. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023.

