Shipping company ordered to pay $2.25M after discharging oily bilge off Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The owner of a Greek oil tanker that discharged nearly 10,000 gallons of oily bilge water into the ocean has been ordered by a federal judge to pay $2.25 million in fines and penalties. Prosecutors said that Zeus Lines Management S.A. was formally sentenced Tuesday to pay a large fine plus other money to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to fund projects that benefit the marine environment. Prosecutors say the ship also failed to report a hazardous condition in the cargo tanks to the U.S. Coast Guard in February 2022. The ship’s captain and chief engineer received probation.

