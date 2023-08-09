Shine a Light helps people escape darkness of Las Vegas tunnels

By Shawna Khalafi

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — According to the Shine a Light organization, more than a thousand people currently live in the flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas valley, exposed to dangerous conditions and triggers for addiction.

“It’s a life beyond people’s wildest dreams, in the worst way,” said Bryan Hardimon, lead volunteer for Shine a Light. “I came from the tunnels. There’s a lot of drugs, addiction, crime, extortion, all types of things that just shouldn’t be going on.”

Every Saturday, volunteers with Shine a Light venture down into the tunnels to help people experiencing addiction and homelessness.

“Shine a Light is willing and bold enough to go down there and show those people that there’s hope, there’s change, and if they want to make that change, all they’ve got to do is come out with us,” said Hardimon.

“Before, I had never known any other way. Like, I spent pretty much my whole adult life on the streets, living in tunnels and abandoned cars,” said Shine a Light program graduate Jacob Short.

Short was introduced to the program when he was already in detox. He said Shine a Light showed him a new way to live.

“Shine a Light paid for my stay at treatment and also paid for my sober living afterwards, which got me stable enough to find a decent-paying job and get out on my own,” Short explained.

In July, Shine a Light celebrated Short and other graduates who stayed on the program’s path, determined, despite the obstacles in their way.

“First, get off the streets, go through detox, from detox, go into rehab,” said Hardimon. “And you go to classes, you do meetings, you work the steps, you get a sponsor, and just better your life.”

According to Shine a Light, there are still around 1,500 people living in the tunnels under Las Vegas, and one by one, Shine a Light volunteers are working to guide them out of the darkness and into the light of a better life.

