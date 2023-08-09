Skip to Content
News

Senior Alert: 85-year-old man last seen in Pueblo

CBI
By
New
Published 6:49 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is issuing a Senior Alert for an 85-year-old man last seen in Pueblo. 

Reues Boltazar-Deleon was last seen on Tuesday, August 8, at around 9:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Parker Boulevard in Pueblo. 

The CBI reports that Reues Boltazar-Deleon only speaks Spanish and is blind in one eye. He also suffers from a cognitive disability. 

Reues Boltazar-Deleon is described as a Hispanic man, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’5 and 160 pounds. 

The CBI reported that Reues Boltazar-Deleon was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, dark gray shoes, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and he uses a walker. 

Anyone with information about Reues Boltazar-Deleon and his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content