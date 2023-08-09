Senior Alert: 85-year-old man last seen in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is issuing a Senior Alert for an 85-year-old man last seen in Pueblo.

Reues Boltazar-Deleon was last seen on Tuesday, August 8, at around 9:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Parker Boulevard in Pueblo.

The CBI reports that Reues Boltazar-Deleon only speaks Spanish and is blind in one eye. He also suffers from a cognitive disability.

Reues Boltazar-Deleon is described as a Hispanic man, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’5 and 160 pounds.

The CBI reported that Reues Boltazar-Deleon was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, dark gray shoes, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and he uses a walker.

Anyone with information about Reues Boltazar-Deleon and his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502.