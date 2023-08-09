Record-setting Sherpa guide sets a new climbing goal for the world’s highest peaks

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Sherpa guide who climbed the world’s 14 tallest mountains in record time is eyeing another record, looking to become the youngest person to scale all those peaks twice. Tenjen Sherpa and Norwegian climber Kristin Harila shattered the record for the fastest climb of the 14 mountains more than 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet) high when they topped Mount K2 in Pakistan late last month. The previous record was 189 days, and the pair did it in 92 days. Instead of taking a long break, the 35-year-old Tenjen said Wednesday that he intends to start working toward his new goal by joining an expedition to Mount Shishapangma in China within the next couple of months.

