Prolific suspected sexual predator targeting female hikers on Colorado trails finally caught

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - After a months-long manhunt, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced deputies arrested a man believed to be a high-profile sexual predator targeting lone female hikers. The 20-year-old man from Evergreen is suspected to be linked to a series of encounters.

On Aug. 8, deputies were dispatched to 27500 Stapleton Dr. at 6:15 p.m. after receiving two reports of a man exposing himself to two women at Stapleton Park, near the Beaver Brook Trail.

One woman who called 911 said she encountered the suspect while hiking. The JCSO said the man approached her, exposed himself, and began masturbating. The victim ran away and reported the incident. A short while later, JCSO said the man confronted another lone female hiker and exposed himself. This time, he tried grabbing one of the victims before running away.

Deputies and park rangers spent more than two hours searching for the man before finding him hiding in the woods. After a short chase, deputies arrested 20-year-old Glenn Braden. He was wearing the same clothes described by both victims.

Braden was booked into the Jefferson County jail for three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure. The suspect's mugshot is not being released, pending photo lineups with multiple victims associated with this case.

The JCSO believes Braden is responsible for a series of similar encounters, targeting lone female hikers beginning on April 3 at Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer. Over the next few weeks, the suspect is believed to have struck again on June 13 at Three Sisters/Alderfer Park, and on July 11, 18 (three times), and 24 at Flying J Ranch Park.