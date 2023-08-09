Police identify murdered woman whose body was found inside a concrete wall

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Australian police investigating the suspected murder of a woman whose remains were found inside a concrete wall last year say they have identified the victim and believe she was killed more than a decade ago.

Tanya Lee Glover, born in 1971, was vision and hearing impaired, and would have been approximately 38 years old at the time of her death, Queensland Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Her fate first came to light when cleaners found unidentified human remains behind a concrete wall in the basement of an apartment complex in Alderley in suburban Brisbane last December.

Her body was found partially buried and was tightly wrapped in clothing and bedding, police said at the time.

It took eight months for authorities confirm Glover’s identity using DNA forensics and national databases, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told reporters on Thursday, adding that her death is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Details of Glover’s life are scant and paint a portrait of a deeply isolated woman who had slipped through the cracks to the point that no-one had reported her missing.

“We are not aware at this time as to whether she had any form of employment. Preliminary information is that she kept very much to herself, led a very quiet and subdued lifestyle, and wasn’t active on social media,” Massingham said.

Once she was identified through DNA, police contacted her family and found that Glover had fallen out of contact with her parents some time ago and they had “the mistaken belief that she was elsewhere in the country,” Massingham said.

He added that the case was “concerning and peculiar,” and said police had yet to establish a motive for why anybody would target a vulnerable, single female and then callously dispose of her body.

A low resolution photograph of Glover released by police shows a smiling woman with shoulder length brunette hair and glasses.

Glover moved to Queensland from New South Wales in 2006 and lived in the Fortitude Valley area until 2010, and is described as Caucasian in appearance, between 155 cm and 165 cm tall, police said.

Detectives appealed for anyone who may have known Glover or had any interactions with her, particularly during 2006 to 2010, to contact authorities.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.