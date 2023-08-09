Pakistani court seeks government response over Imran Khan’s appeal, refuses to release him

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistani court says it wanted to hear from the government before deciding over former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal against his imprisonment on corruption charges and refused to release him. The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday said it would hear from the Election Commission of Pakistan’s lawyers before deciding on Khan’s appeal. It gave Khan no immediate relief as he remains behind bars. The commission last year disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years accusing him of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets as premier. The court adjourned without setting a date for the following hearing, dealing a blow to Khan’s legal team.

