Octavia Spencer says Sandra Bullock has ‘lost her soulmate’

(CNN) — Octavia Spencer is showing support for her friend Sandra Bullock after Bullock lost her longtime partner Bryan Randall.

Randall, a photographer, died on August 5 following a 3-year battle with ALS.

Spencer took to Instagram with a message for her friend and former co-star, saying Bullock has “lost her soulmate.”

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall,” Spencer wrote alongside a split picture of Bullock and Randall.

Spencer and Bullock became friends in 1996 when they appeared together in “A Time to Kill.” They worked together again in 2005’s “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.”

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul commented on Spencer’s post, writing, “I love you so much my friend.”

Another fan commented on the post, writing that Bullock and Randall “seemed like such a good match, she had such beautiful and kind things to say. we should all be so lucky to experience that.”

Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado paid tribute to Randall on Monday, writing on Instagram, “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” Bullock-Prado added. “Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.”

