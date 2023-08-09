Oahu woman says her credit card was skimmed at the Honolulu Zoo parking lot

By Arielle Argel

HONOLULU (KITV) — At the end of May, Connie Florez drove to the Honolulu Zoo to park so she could meet up with some friends at Kapiolani Park. Florez says she decided to park at the zoo and pay for it because it was convenient for her. However, the next day she noticed a charge on her credit card that she didn’t make.

“It was the day after and it was for Wayfair, for furniture, $1,400. And I, of course, looked at it and it said Massachusetts. And I’m like, ‘What? Massachusetts? I’m not even in Massachusetts,’” said Florez.

Florez contacted her credit card company immediately to get it resolved.

The next month, Florez said she parked at the zoo again, just to see if that was where she got skimmed. The next day, there was another costly charge for a Walmart in Arizona.

“I noticed the Bentonville, Arkansas Walmart charges and I noticed the Propark and I was just like, ‘I think I have fraud going on, on my card,’” said Florez.

According to Florez, she said that the machine looked very normal to her and that it didn’t look like it had a skimmer.

Florez is still waiting to hear back from her credit card company and has filled out multiple forms proving she didn’t make the purchases she is trying to dispute.

Honolulu city officials said that the Department of Enterprise Services has already investigated the claim and said all the pay stations are working properly.

A manager from Pro Park, the business that owns the pay stations, said they have looked into the pay stations and have not found any skimmers.

