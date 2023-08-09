NYC museum’s Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration

NEW YORK (AP) — The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan’s west side since retiring from commercial air travel has taken a slow boat to Brooklyn for a facelift. When Concorde service ended in 2003, 75 air museums around the world put in bids for the 13 planes then in use. New York’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum got the British Airways Concorde that still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft. A crane lifted the Concorde onto a barge Wednesday morning for a very subsonic passage to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will be stripped down, sanded and repainted.

