Norfolk Southern content with minimum safety too often, regulators say after fiery Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Regulators say Norfolk Southern has made improvements since a fiery Ohio derailment but still falls well short of being the “gold standard for safety” it is striving to be. Instead, the railroad is too often only willing to meet minimum safety requirements. The Federal Railroad Administration released a report on the railroad’s safety culture Wednesday. The agency has been working on the report for months in the wake of the Ohio derailment. The report also says poor communication and mistrust between employees and managers are hindering efforts to improve safety. The railroad’s CEO says the report will help Norfolk Southern make more progress.

