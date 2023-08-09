New York doctor accused of drugging, filming rape allegedly assaulted victim in SF, prosecutors say

By Web staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A doctor with ties to the Bay Area has been accused of drugging and assaulting patients and recording the assaults, and now there is a search for more victims.

Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, was in a New York courtroom on Monday where he was charged with 50 new counts- including rape, sexual abuse, assault, misdemeanor drug possession and unlawful surveillance.

The charges are based on Cheng’s encounters with six women – including patients.

But prosecutors say there are videos of assaults involving at least six other unidentified women in hotels or homes in New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Thailand.

In the Bay Area, Cheng completed his residency at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco which was affiliated with the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

