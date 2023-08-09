Major gun safety groups come together to endorse Joe Biden for president in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gun safety groups are joining together to endorse President Joe Biden in 2024, as the president continues to push for stricter gun laws as a major part of his political platform that was all but unthinkable for Democrats even a few years ago. The endorsements, obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, were the first time the groups have jointly announced support for a presidential candidate and comes as gun violence is on the rise in the U.S. The groups endorsing the president for reelection include: Brady Campaign, Team Enough, Community Justice Action Fund, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, and Giffords.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

