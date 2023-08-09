Judge rules retrial of ex-Philadelphia officer in 2020 protest actions should be held outside city

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has ruled that the retrial of a former Philadelphia police officer charged with assault and endangerment in his actions during protests in the summer of 2020 should be held outside of the city. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the ruling came Wednesday in the case of ex-SWAT officer Richard Paul Nicoletti, whose previous trial ended in a mistrial. Nicoletti faced charges including simple assault and reckless endangerment after he was seen on video lowering the face covering of at least one protester before dousing a group with pepper spray as they knelt on a city interstate during the June 1, 2020, protest following the death of George Floyd.

