Jon Rahm’s ‘crazy’ request for the PGA Tour – a porta potty at every hole

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — Given the power to change anything on the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm says he would prioritize one addition above all others. It’s got nothing to do with prize money or rules – the Spaniard is pressing organizers for more portaloos.

“I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think,” the two-time major champion told reporters on Tuesday.

“I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking porta potty on every hole.

“It sounds crazy, but I can’t choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I’ve told the Tour this many times, as simple as that,” added Rahm.

CNN has contacted the PGA Tour for comment on Rahm’s request.

The world No. 3’s request may have come as no surprise to Brooks Koepka, who said Rahm went to the bathroom seven times during the final round of his Masters triumph in April.

Koepka’s comments were wrapped into criticisms of the “brutally slow” pace of play at Augusta National, feeding into a wider, hotly-contested debate around game speed that was gathering momentum at the time.

The introduction of a shot clock was one proposed solution, but Rahm is more interested in “simple little” changes beyond the course.

Thrilled with the nutritionists on hand at The Players Championship, Rahm wants to see them employed across more PGA Tour events, as well as expansions of on-site workout facilities. Though a fan of the gym trailers that accompany players to tournaments, they get “crowded” easily, Rahm said.

“I’ve mentioned many times making the Tour better for the players, and I mean that,” he continued.

“The very basic things they can do in tournaments to make them all as good as they can be is where I’d like to see some changes … I’m not so worried about purses and bonuses and those things.

“I think giving us the best amenities possible is one of those things that should be a concern. That’s at least a lot of things I keep going to with them – it’s not usually what’s on people’s minds.”

Rahm was speaking ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three playoff events for season-ending Tour Championship, which tees off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday.

The 28-year-old arrives as the top-ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings as he chases a first career FedEx Cup triumph, having finished runner-up at the Tour Championship two years ago.

More success would cap a phenomenal year for Rahm, who has won four times on the PGA Tour this season to drive his career tally up to 11 since turning pro in 2016.

“I’ve had a good career so far, and only once I’ve been able to get multiple PGA Tour wins,” Rahm said.

“This is the second year of being able to do it, so hopefully I can keep adding to that and be able to get two or more in many seasons to come.

“I like to add that to one of my labels of consistency throughout it. But just having been able to win every single year for the last six years is quite an accomplishment.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.