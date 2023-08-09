Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hollywood writers strike has reached the 100-day mark, matching the length of the landmark 2007-2008 strike. The milestone Wednesday comes as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual strikes by its actors and screenwriters. There’s no foreseeable end — a negotiating session last week involving Hollywood studios and streamers and the striking workers ended with little progress. Special Writers Guild of America pickets calling attention to the 100th day were being held in New York and Los Angeles. Television networks are a month away from starting a new fall season, and broadcasters have already put contingency plans in place for programming that excludes their most popular scripted series.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.