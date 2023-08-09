Skip to Content
Fox Business to host second GOP primary debate

By Jeff Zeleny, Ethan Cohen and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The second Republican presidential debate, which will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, will air on Fox Business, an RNC official tells CNN.

A person familiar with the process tells CNN that Univision and Rumble will also partner with Fox Business on the debate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

