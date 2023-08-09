Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated at campaign event

By Jonny Hallam, Ana Maria Cañizares and Karol Suarez, CNN

Quito, Ecuador (CNN) — An opposition candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated at a campaign event Wednesday, President Guillermo Lasso has confirmed on social media.

Villavicencio was shot dead at a Movimiento Construye political rally at a school north of the capital Quito, campaign team members Cristian Zurita and Rodrigo Figueroa told CNN.

He was gunned down 10 days before the first round of the presidential election was set to take place on August 20.

President Lasso said he is “outraged and shocked” by Villavicencio’s killing.

“My solidarity and condolences to his wife and his daughters. For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” Lasso said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The President said he has called an urgent meeting of his security cabinet to discuss the killing.

“Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law will fall on them,” Lasso said.

CNN has asked authorities for more details.

In an interview with CNN En Español Conclusiones in May, Villavicencio addressed the violence caused by drug trafficking in the country, saying Ecuador had become a “narco state.”

He proposed to restore security with the armed forces and the police in the streets and lead a fight against what he called the “political mafia.”

