Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year. The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. Disney is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization″ aimed at saving $5.5 billion across the company.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.