CBI issues alert for missing senior from Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a 72-year-old man from Fountain who was last seen this past weekend.

According to the CBI, Alvin "Dean" Yoder was last seen at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the area of Taos Circle and S. Santa Fe Ave. in Fountain, Colorado. He was in a motorized wheelchair.

The CBI said Yoder has "numerous" medical conditions that require medications and oxygen. He also has cognitive impairment, which may affect his memory.

A picture of Yoder can be seen above. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

