Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
BELEN, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s open to granting assistance for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing, including in New Mexico, where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945. Biden brought up the issue while speaking Wednesday in Belen at a factory that produces wind towers. He says he is prepared to help in “making sure that folks are taken care of.” The state’s place in American history as a testing ground has gotten more attention recently with the release. Last month, the U.S. Senate voted to expand compensation of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.